e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 94 COVID-19 cases, 94 percent cases asymptomatic

Mumbai reports 94 COVID-19 cases, 94 percent cases asymptomatic

The recovery rate is at 98 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

PTI
PTI
Advertisement

With 94 new infections and 1 death being reported on Saturday, taking the total case count to 10,59,822, with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:43 PM IST