Mumbai reports 818 COVID-19 cases, active tally at 5,761

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
Mumbai reports 818 COVID-19 cases, active tally at 5,761

Mumbai on Sunday reported 818 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,38,349, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city's daily count of infections has dropped below the 1,000-mark. The metropolis had reported 1,201 and 1,011 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 818

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 881

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 11,12,915

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%

  • Total Active Pts. - 5761

  • Doubling Rate - 949 Days

  • Growth Rate (14 August - 20 August)- 0.072%

