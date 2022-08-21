Mumbai reports 818 COVID-19 cases, active tally at 5,761 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai on Sunday reported 818 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,38,349, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city's daily count of infections has dropped below the 1,000-mark. The metropolis had reported 1,201 and 1,011 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 818

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 881

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,12,915

Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%

Total Active Pts. - 5761

Doubling Rate - 949 Days

Growth Rate (14 August - 20 August)- 0.072%

