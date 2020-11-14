Mumbai reports 800 new Covid cases, 2nd wave likely to hit in December

For the third consecutive days, Maharashtra has reported less than 5,000 cases, with 4,132 new infections and 127 covid-19 fatalities being recorded on Friday, increasing the total count to 17,40,461 with 45,809 deaths so far. However, the total number of recovered patients has increased to 16,09,607 with 4,543 being recovered and discharged across the state in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai, meanwhile witnessed a slight drop in the daily cases on Friday, with 800 new cases and 17 fatalities, taking the total count to 2,68,404 with 10,539 deaths till now. The city’s recovery rate has now increased to 91 per cent, with 1,834 being recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 2,43,809.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid-19 task force, said that with the temperature in many parts of Maharashtra going below 10 degrees, with pollution, and further unlocking, Maharashtra is likely to have a second wave. “I am predicting that the second wave will be from December-end to January-end. But everybody has a different prediction model,” he said.

The member on the task force added that people are not following the covid-19 protocol during the festive period. Moreover, there is zero masking and zero physical distancing for Diwali shopping across Maharashtra. Secondly, there is crowding and there is a lot of cross migration from villages, towns, and cities. “More the transportation of people, more would be the spread of the virus. People think Covid has gone, it is irresponsible behaviour. The way Delhi has seen a surge with dropping temperatures, even we can see that. We should not remain off guard,” he said.

According to Joshi, the situation in Mumbai has improved, but the risk has not passed for Mumbai. He said that the slum population might have been more exposed to the virus in the first wave, only about 20% of the people living in high-rises have been exposed to the virus, keeping the threat intact.

“There is a large exposure of viruses in the lower economic strata like slums. Already 70-80% of them are exposed to the virus and whether they have developed some sort of immunity or not we will know in the next by December-end. In most of the Mumbai high-rises, the exposure is 10-20%, the risk for Mumbai still stays. Many people migrate from the north to Mumbai because of the cold wave, we have to remain on guard,” he said.