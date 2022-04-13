Mumbai reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,567.

A total of 51 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 16,538 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

331 active cases are there in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:46 PM IST