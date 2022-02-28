Mumbai reports 73 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,56,472.
A total of 95 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 5,065 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
There are 815 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 28, 2022
28th February, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 73
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 95
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,36,086
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 815
Doubling Rate -5065 Days
Growth Rate (21Feb - 27Feb)- 0.01%#NaToCorona
