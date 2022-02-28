Mumbai reports 73 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,56,472.

A total of 95 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 5,065 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 815 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:24 PM IST