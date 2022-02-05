Mumbai reports 643 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; recovery rate stands at 97%

Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,50,837 while the death of 4 such patients increased the toll to 16,658, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,402 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,24,991 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 6,367 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:00 PM IST