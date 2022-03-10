Mumbai reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 64 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,134.

A total of 80 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 7650 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 405 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:32 PM IST