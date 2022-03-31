Mumbai reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 42 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,995.

A total of 64 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 14,951 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:53 PM IST