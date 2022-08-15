e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports 584 COVID-19 cases, 5,218 active infections in city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai reported 584 COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,133,172. However, the city reported zero deaths.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 584

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 407

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 11,08,290

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%

  • Total Active Pts. - 5,218

  • Doubling Rate - 1101 Days

  • Growth Rate (8th August - 14th August )- 0.062%

