Mumbai reports 584 COVID-19 cases, 5,218 active infections in city

Mumbai reported 584 COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,133,172. However, the city reported zero deaths.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 584
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 407
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,08,290
Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%
Total Active Pts. - 5,218
Doubling Rate - 1101 Days
Growth Rate (8th August - 14th August )- 0.062%
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)