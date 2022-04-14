Mumbai reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 56 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,623.
A total of 40 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 165,325 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
346 active cases are there in the city.
.@mybmc #Covid_19 report for April 14— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) April 14, 2022
Positive cases 56, deaths 1
.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/QtQKESXTN4
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)