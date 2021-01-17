Mumbai reports 531 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hrs

Mumbai on Sunday reported 531 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest number of cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours. With the this, the overall caseload of the city jumped to 3,02,753.

With seven new fatalities on Sunday, the death toll in the city rose to 11,242 so far. The city as on Sunday, has 6,772 active cases registering a recovery rate of 94 per cent.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 infection in the city has jumped to 392 on Sunday, while the growth rate of cases remains 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s overall COVID-19 tally increased to 19,90,759 with the addition of 3,081 new cases on Sunday, the state health department's bulletin revealed. With 50 new fatalities reported, the state's overall death count reached 50,438.

Of the 50 fatalities, 21 were reported during the past 48 hours, while 8 were reported during the span of last one week. The remaining 21 deaths were reported before the last week, the state health department's bulletin stated.

A total of 2,342 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, which pushed the total number of recovered persons across the to 18,86,469 registering a recovery rate of 94.76 per cent. The tally of active COVID-19 cases across the state currently stands at 52,653.

With 62,901 new tests for coronavirus, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,38,06,387, it said.

Out of the total 3,081 new cases reported across the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), shared a caseload of 992 new cases. The MMR, which includes Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Kalyan-Dombivali as till date reported 6,82,679 cumulative cases and total 19,354 deaths.

In other region such as Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 267 and 123 cases were reported, respectively, while Pune city reported 271 new cases. Of the total COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday, eight were from Nagpur city. Five persons died each in Thane district (Thane Municipal Corporation area not included) and Pune city.

Currently, 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 in institutional quarantine across the state.