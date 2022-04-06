Mumbai reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 51 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,1.
A total of 38 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 18,284 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
283 active cases are there in the city.
