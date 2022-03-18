Mumbai reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 48 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,505.

A total of 54 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 17627 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST