Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,806.
A total of 44 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 22,154 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.003%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
23rd March, 6:00pm
23rd March, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 46
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 44
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,37,806
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 277
Doubling Rate -22154 Days
Growth Rate (16 March - 22 March)- 0.003%#NaToCorona
