Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,806.

A total of 44 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 22,154 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.003%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

#CoronavirusUpdates

23rd March, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 46

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 44



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,37,806



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 277



Doubling Rate -22154 Days



Growth Rate (16 March - 22 March)- 0.003%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 23, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:34 PM IST