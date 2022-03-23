e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98% | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai today reported 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,806.

A total of 44 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 22,154 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.003%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:34 PM IST