Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one death; recovery rate stands at 98%

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai today reported 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,36,825.

A total of 102 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 5,969 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 519 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
