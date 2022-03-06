Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one death; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,36,825.

A total of 102 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 5,969 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 519 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

#CoronavirusUpdates

6th March, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 46

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 102



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,36,825



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 519



Doubling Rate -5969 Days



Growth Rate (27Feb - 5 March)- 0.01%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 6, 2022

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:24 PM IST