Mumbai reports 45 new COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptomatic

Mumbai today reported 45 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,59,331.

A total of 34 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 9,624 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

532 active cases are there in the city.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:58 PM IST