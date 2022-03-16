Mumbai reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, one death; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 44 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,384.

A total of 53 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 15,355 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 314 ctive COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:17 PM IST