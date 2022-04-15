Mumbai reports 44 new COVID-19 cases; 95 percent patients asymptomatic

Mumbai today reported 44 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,38,764.
A total of 48 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 14,960 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
341 active cases are there in the city.
