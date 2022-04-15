e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 44 new COVID-19 cases; 95 percent patients asymptomatic

341 active cases are there in the city.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Mumbai reports 44 new COVID-19 cases; 95 percent patients asymptomatic | File Photo
Mumbai today reported 44 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,38,764.

A total of 48 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 14,960 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:54 PM IST