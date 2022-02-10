Mumbai reports 429 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai on Thursday reported 429 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,53,046 while the death of 02 such patients increased the toll to 16,678, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 822 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,29,828 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 3,698 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 40,682 tests carried out on Thursday, the overall test count reached 1,56,92,306.

Of the 429 new cases, 356 patients are asymptomatic, while 71 are hospitalised. Of them, 20 are on oxygen support. Out of the 36,977 beds, 1,188 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 949 days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:26 PM IST