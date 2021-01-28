Mumbai reports 394 new COVID cases, 7 deaths on Thursday

Maharashtra and Mumbai are reporting less than 3,000 and 400 cases respectively for the last seven days. The state on Thursday reported 2,889 new infections and 50 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing its tally to 20,18,413, with 50,944 deaths till now.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 394 new positive cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 3,07,563, with 11,326 so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has increased to 531 days, while the weekly growth has dropped to 0.13 per cent from 0.21 per cent which was constant for the last five months.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the cases in the city are under control due to which the doubling rate has also increased to 435 from 365 which was until January 1. “We are getting all positive signs of cases being controlled as most of them are following COVID norms properly except few of them. Moreover people are now also coming forward for taking covid-19 vaccines compared to what it was on day 1,” he said.

“Even though we are in a better situation than what we were in May and September, strict mask- ing and social distancing needs to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff. We now want to focus on vaccination and ensure that we scale up our vaccine centres for a smooth implementation,” Kakani added.