Mumbai reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, one death; recovery rate stands at 98%

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Mumbai today reported 38 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,926.

A total of 47 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 19,792 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:42 PM IST