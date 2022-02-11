Mumbai reports 367 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai on Friday reported 367 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,53,413 while the death of 01 such patients increased the toll to 16,679, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 841 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,30,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 3,219 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 34,443 tests carried out on Friday, the overall test count reached 1,57,26,749.

Of the 367 new cases, 316 patients are asymptomatic, while 14 are hospitalised. Of them, 50 are on oxygen support. Out of the 36,966 beds, 1,162 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 1055 days.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:09 PM IST