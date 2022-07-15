Mumbai reports 365 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

File Image

Mumbai on Friday reported 365 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the civic body said.

The caseload of India's financial capital rose to 11,20,537 while two deaths were reported taking the tally to 19,629, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 365 new patients, only 27 were hospitalised.

With 528 patients recovering since the previous evening, the total of recoveries rose to 10,98,268.

There are 2,640 active cases in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate -- period needed for the caseload to double -- has increased to 1,970 days.