Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Mumbai reports 349 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

There are 2,925 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reports 349 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98% | AFP Photo

Mumbai today reported 349 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,53,762 while the death of 3 such patients increased the toll to 16,682, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 635 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,31,304 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

Check the other data here:

ALSO READ

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
