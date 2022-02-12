Mumbai reports 349 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 349 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,53,762 while the death of 3 such patients increased the toll to 16,682, the civic body bulletin showed.
A total of 635 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,31,304 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.
There are 2,925 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Check the other data here:
12th February, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 349
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 635
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,31,304
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 2925
Doubling Rate -1273 Days
Growth Rate (5Feb - 11Feb)- 0.06%#NaToCorona