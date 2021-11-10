Mumbai reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on November 10

Mumbai reported 347 new COVID-19 cases on November 10, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,58,536.

363 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,36,947. Now, there are 2761 active cases in the city

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,285 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 38,661 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 117,54,729 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,194 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:49 PM IST