Mumbai reports 339 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai on Thursday reported 339 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the civic body said.

The caseload of India's financial capital rose to 11,20,172 while two deaths were reported taking the tally to 19,627, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 339 new patients, only 29 were hospitalised.

With 538 patients recovering since the previous evening, the total of recoveries rose to 10,97,740.

There are 2,805 active cases in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate -- period needed for the caseload to double -- has increased to 1,836 days.