Mumbai reports 33 new Omicron cases, tally now at 118

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 33 new cases of the Omicron variant. With this the total cases in the city has jumped to 118.

In a press note, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said reports of 33 Omicron cases were received from National Institute of Virology today. Out of these 27 are not Mumbai residents, said the BMC.

31 travelers were detected at the airport and hence were directly shifted to the hospital. Remaining two travelers were detected in surveillance activity. One contact was traced for these two travelers, one contact tested positive who is also a traveler, the Mumbai civic body added.

19 Omicron patients do not have travel history. Out of the 19, 2 are from A ward, 2 from D, 1 from FN, 2 from GS, 2 from HE, 2 from MW, 2 from N, 1 from RN, 3 from S, 2 from T, the BMC further said. Three have mild symptoms, 16 are asymptomatic cases. 8 are fully vaccinated, it added.

Meanwhile, out of the total 118 cases, 65 have been discharged till now.

Besdies, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 2500 fresh infections in a single day. The city today reported 2,510 covid cases which is the highest one-day surge in the city since May.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:56 PM IST