Mumbai reports 294 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on August 22

Mumbai reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on August 22, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,41,165.

240 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,19,902. Now, there are 2887 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,947 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 32,616 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 89,22,504 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 2030 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:17 PM IST