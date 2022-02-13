Mumbai reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 288 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,31,836 the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 532 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 1397 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.05%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 2,677 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:46 PM IST