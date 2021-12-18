e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

Mumbai reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, zero death on December 18

City recorded 0 death due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,363 as per data released by the city's civic body.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, zero death on December 18 | (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Mumbai reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on December 18, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,66,791.

275 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,45,903. Now, there are 1948 active cases in the city

City recorded 0 death due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,363 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 51,171 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 131,37,201 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2321 Days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 19 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:57 PM IST
