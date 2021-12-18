Mumbai reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, zero death on December 18

Mumbai reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on December 18, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,66,791.

275 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,45,903. Now, there are 1948 active cases in the city

City recorded 0 death due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,363 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 51,171 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 131,37,201 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2321 Days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 19 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:57 PM IST