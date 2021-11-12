Mumbai reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death and 217 recoveries on November 12

Mumbai reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on November 12, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,59,081.

217 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,37,340. Now, there are 2906 active cases in the city

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 16,288 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Friday, 33,834 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 118,26,080 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,136 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai cruise drugs case: Malik and Fadnavis families trade legal missives

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:37 PM IST