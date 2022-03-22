Mumbai reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 26 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,615.
A total of 49 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 20,270 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 22, 2022
22nd March, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/pCRArCOrMs
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)