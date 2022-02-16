e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Mumbai reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no deaths in city for second day in a row

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

Mumbai today reported 255 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,732 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported zero deaths for second day in a row, currently the death count stands at 16,685 in the city.

A total of 439 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 2,205 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.03%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 2,115 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

