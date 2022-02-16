Mumbai reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no deaths in city for second day in a row

Mumbai today reported 255 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,732 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported zero deaths for second day in a row, currently the death count stands at 16,685 in the city.

A total of 439 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 2,205 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.03%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 2,115 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:33 PM IST