Mumbai reports 234 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

With 234 new infections and 0 deaths being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,62,902 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,82,802, while the toll remained at 1,47,856 with no fresh deaths reported, an official said.

A release from the state health department said 251 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 77,33,043 and leaving the state with 1,903 active cases.

With 23,978 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,07,22,623, he said.

State health bulletin data showed the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai reported 234 cases during the day, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,61,986, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 19,566.

Mumbai division reported 282 cases, which took the tally to 22,37,648 and the deaths stood at 39,836, as per the bulletin.

Nashik division reported two cases, Pune division 39 and one each in Kolhapur, Akola and Nagpur divisions, while Aurangabad and Latur did not report any case.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive 78,82,802; Deaths 1,47,856; Recoveries 77,33,043; Active 1903; Total tests 8,07,22,623; Tests today 23,978.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:01 PM IST