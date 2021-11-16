Mumbai reports 218 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death and 188 recoveries on November 16

Mumbai on November 16, Tuesday reported 218 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,59,995.

188 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,38,343. Now, there are 2804 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,297 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Tuesday, 31,955 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 119,59,724 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,031 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:04 PM IST