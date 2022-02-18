Mumbai reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; one death reported

Mumbai today reported 202 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,55,193 the civic body bulletin showed.
The city reported zero deaths for second day in a row, currently the death count stands at 16,686 in the city.
A total of 365 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 2,627 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.03%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
There are 1,780 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 18, 2022
18th February, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/8XV9CmJGxN
