Mumbai reports 201 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; one death reported

Mumbai today reported 201 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,55,394 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 1 death and currently, the death count stands at 16,687 in the city.

A total of 345 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 2,870 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,632 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:36 PM IST