Mumbai reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 192 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,242 the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 350 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 1,691 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.04%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 2,513 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

#CoronavirusUpdates

14th February, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 192

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 350



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,32,186



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 2513



Doubling Rate -1691 Days



Growth Rate (7Feb - 13Feb)- 0.04%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 14, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:13 PM IST