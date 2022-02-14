Mumbai reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 192 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,242 the civic body bulletin showed.
A total of 350 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 1,691 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.04%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
There are 2,513 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 14, 2022
14th February, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 192
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 350
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,32,186
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 2513
Doubling Rate -1691 Days
Growth Rate (7Feb - 13Feb)- 0.04%#NaToCorona
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)