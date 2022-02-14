e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Mumbai reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%

There are 2,513 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98% | Photo: BL SONI

Mumbai today reported 192 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,242 the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 350 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 1,691 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.04%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
