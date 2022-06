Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, more than 13k active cases | PTI

On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,898 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

A day before (Thursday) the city had witnessed 2,479 COVID-19 cases.

The BMC has increased surveillance and testing in the areas with poor doubling rates than the city’s rate of 390 days. It conducted 14,944 Covid-19 tests on Friday.