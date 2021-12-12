Mumbai reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on November 12

Mumbai reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on November 12, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,65,297.

219 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,44,589. Now, there are 1774 active cases in the city

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,357 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 40,031 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. To date, 128,85,717 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,528 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 13 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:10 PM IST