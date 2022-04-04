Mumbai reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 18 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,58,129.
A total of 50 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 15,952 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
250 active cases are there in the city.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2022
4th April, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/czTmPEFu30
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement