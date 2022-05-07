e-Paper Get App
Mumbai reports 172 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

Recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

PTI
With 172 new infections and zero deaths being reported on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 10,60,060 with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:05 PM IST