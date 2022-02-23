Mumbai reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no deaths reported

Mumbai today reported 168 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,055,960 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 0 deaths taking the total death count to 16,690 in the city.

A total of 255 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 3,758 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,228 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:05 PM IST