Mumbai reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no death reported

Mumbai today reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,055,561 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 0 death and currently, the death count stands at 16,687 in the city.

A total of 286 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 3,097 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,511 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:07 PM IST