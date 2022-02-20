Mumbai reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no death reported

Mumbai today reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,055,561 the civic body bulletin showed.
The city reported 0 death and currently, the death count stands at 16,687 in the city.
A total of 286 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 3,097 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
There are 1,511 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
.@mybmc #Covid_19 report for February 20— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 20, 2022
Positive cases 167, deaths 0
.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/LKZOT6vQmR
