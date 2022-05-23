e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 150 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 150 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

The recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

PTI
PTI
Advertisement

With 150 new infections and 0 deaths being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,63,058 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:11 PM IST