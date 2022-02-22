Mumbai reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no death reported

Mumbai today reported 135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,055,792 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 2 deaths taking the total death count to 16,690 in the city.

A total of 233 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 3,512 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,315 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:25 PM IST