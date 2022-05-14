Mumbai reports 131 COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptotic

With 131 new infections and 1 death being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,61,463 with 19,565 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 98 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:57 PM IST