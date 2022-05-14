e-Paper Get App
Mumbai reports 131 COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 131 COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptotic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

With 131 new infections and 1 death being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,61,463 with 19,565 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 98 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

