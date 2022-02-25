Mumbai reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; zero deaths reported

Mumbai today reported 128 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,056,207 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported zero death taking the total death count to 16,691 in the city.

A total of 200 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 4,019 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,014 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:55 PM IST