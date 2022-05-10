e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 122 COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 122 COVID-19 cases; 98 percent patients asymptotic

Recovery rate is at 98 percent and 98 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

(Photo by AFP)
(Photo by AFP)
Advertisement

With 122 new infections and zero deaths being reported on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 10,60,914 with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 99 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST