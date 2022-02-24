Mumbai reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; one death reported

Mumbai today reported 119 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,056,079 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 1 death taking the total death count to 16,691 in the city.

A total of 257 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 4,019 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,088 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:33 PM IST